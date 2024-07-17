Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Greece has become concerned for its own security. On March 6, Russia fired a missile into a Ukrainian port nearby where Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the only instance where a Western leader has visited Zelenskyy and had their life and safety threatened. Greek analysts believe this was intentional and a message to Greece. Early on in the war, Greece’s support for Ukraine by sending weapons angered Russia. Now, Greece and Ukraine are negotiating a 10-year assistance agreement, further upsetting Moscow.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/7/16/russian-anger-builds-as-greece-prepares-a-military-deal-with-ukraine