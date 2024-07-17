Microsoft’s Designer app arrives on iOS and Android with AI editing and creation

Microsoft’s AI-powered Designer app is coming out of preview today for both iOS and Android users. Microsoft Designer lets you use templates to create custom images, stickers, greeting cards, invitations, and more. Designer can also use AI to edit images and restyle them or create collages of images. Originally available on the web or through Microsoft Edge, Designer has been in preview for nearly a year. It’s now generally available to anyone with a personal Microsoft account and as a free app for Windows, iOS, and Android. The mobile app includes the ability to create images and edit them on the go. Microsoft Designer includes the usual text prompt for generating images, but there is also a big selection of templates you can use to create things like greeting cards, social media posts, icons, wallpapers, coloring book pages, and much more. Designer also includes an avatar creator, which it prompts you to use on the mobile version of the app. You can also use Designer to edit images with AI, allowing you to restyle existing images or frame them with decorative AI-generated borders. Designer also includes the ability to edit and remove backgrounds, remove people or objects from images, and features like adding text and branding to images.

