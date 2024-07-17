Israeli Airstrikes Kill Over 20, Gazans Say, and Hit Another U.N. Building 

Israeli airstrikes hit a U.N. school being used as a shelter in Nuseirat and the “safer” zone of Al-Mawas yesterday. Over 20 Gazans were killed. In the case of the Nuseirat attack, the Israeli military claimed it was targeting militants operating inside the U.N. school. This airstrike marks the sixth former U.N. school facility to be hit in 10 days. The Al-Mawasi strike was supposedly targeting an Islamic Jihad commander. Hamas has condemned the Israeli attacks. In response, Israel states that Hamas violates international law by using civilians as human shields.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/16/world/middleeast/israel-hamas-gaza.html