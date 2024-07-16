OODA Loop

New deal establishes a hotline Chinese and Philippine presidents can use to stop clashes at sea

The presidential offices of the Philippines and China will establish a new hotline to help deescalate clashes over disputed territory.

Following a series of intense clashes over territory in the South China Sea, a new agreement has been signed that will create a hotline between the presidential offices of the Philippines and China. The two nations have established similar hotlines in the past but at lower levels of government. Further protocols within the agreement call for the establishment of communication pathways with their respective nation’s diplomatic services, and the establishment of a memorandum of understanding between their Coast Guard’s.

