Ukraine Is Targeting Crimea, a Critical Base for Russia’s Invasion

Ukraine, now armed with American-made precision missiles, is for the first time capable of reaching every corner of Crimea. It is a new strategic push as Kyiv seeks to raise the cost for Russian occupation forces that have long used the peninsula as a base of operations just off Ukraine’s southern coast. At the NATO summit in Washington this past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said the Crimean campaign would have limited effect. He pressed the Biden administration to lift restrictions so Kyiv can extend its strikes deep into Russia. Since the arrival of the ATACMS this spring, the Ukrainian military has claimed to have destroyed or damaged at least 15 Russian long-range air defense systems in Crimea.

