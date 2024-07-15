Millions Impacted by Breach at Advance Auto Parts Linked to Snowflake Incident

Advance Auto Parts says the personal information of 2.3 million was compromised in the Snowflake incident earlier this year. As part of the Snowflake campaign, threat actors used stolen credentials harvested using information stealer on non-Snowflake systems to access the accounts of roughly 165 customer accounts at the cloud storage provider. ​​The attackers accessed Snowflake accounts that lacked multi-factor authentication (MFA) protections and network allow lists, and then attempted to extort the victim organizations by threatening to leak the stolen data. The stolen data includes names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and other government-issued identification numbers. The Snowflake campaign also impacted Anheuser-Busch, Allstate, Los Angeles Unified, Mitsubishi, Neiman Marcus, Progressive, Pure Storage, State Farm, Santander Bank, and Ticketmaster.

