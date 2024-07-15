Israel Launches Major Attack Against a Senior Hamas Commander

Israel conducted a major airstrike in southern Gaza on Saturday morning that it said had targeted a top Hamas military commander, Muhammas Deif, who is considered to be an architect of the October 7 attack on Israel. He is the leader of the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing. The Gaza Health Ministry said that 90 people had been killed in the assault. Israel officials have said they are not yet sure if Deif had been killed. Hamas said in a statement that Israel’s “allegations about targeting leaders are false,” and are “merely to cover up the scale of the horrific massacre.”

