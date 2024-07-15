The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Google’s parent company Alphabet is nearing a deal to acquire hotshot cloud security startup Wiz in a deal valued in the range of $23 billion. Wiz, an Israeli startup, sells software that scans enterprise cloud deployments to find and proactively fix security flaws that expose organizations to data theft. If the transaction closes, it would be Alphabet’s largest acquisition ever and would add one of the fastest growing startups to an expanding cybersecurity product and services suite.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/google-in-advanced-talks-to-buy-wiz-for-23b-wsj-report/