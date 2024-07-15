For Ukraine, an ‘Irreversible’ Path to NATO Clouded by Uncertainty

The path for Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is now “irreversible,” members of the bloc said from Washington this week. However, many Ukrainian officials and analysts said that promises without actions were insufficient and that the summit had done little to fundamentally alter the course of the war. While Ukrainian officials expressed gratitude for the renewed pledges of military support and hope that some of the security agreements announced at the summit would help shape future peace negotiations, many were disappointed in the failure to formally invite Ukraine to join NATO. Leaders across Europe and Ukraine are worried that if former President Donald J. Trump wins the election in November he could reverse Ukraine’s path to membership or pursue a strategy to end the war that is more favorable to Russia.

