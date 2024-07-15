OODA Loop

European Commission Finds X Misleads Users, In Breach Of DSA

The European Commission has warned X that it’s reached the preliminary view that the company is in breach of the Digital Services Act. The decision is based on X’s designation as a Very Large Online Platform, which has greater constraints and responsibilities than other tech firms. The Commission says that X is failing to abide by rules covering the use of dark patterns, advertising transparency, and data access. The company’s failing to comply with the required transparency on advertising, as it doesn’t provide a searchable and reliable advertisement repository. Further, X fails to provide access to its public data to researchers as it should.

