Biden, Trump Stress Unity After Rally Shooting Upends Presidential Race

Trump was left with a bloodied face after a gunman on Saturday opened fire at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Investigators are still looking into the motives of the suspected shooter. Both President Biden and Trump have called on Americans to put aside political divisions and come together. Biden said political violence could not be normalized and that all Americans have a responsibility to “cool it down” when it comes to heated political rhetoric.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/7/15/biden-trump-stress-unity-after-assassination-attempt