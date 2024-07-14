Three Gorges Dam Could Break: Potential for large humanitarian crisis

The iconic Three Gorges Dam, the world’s largest hydroelectric dam, has been under significant pressure from floods for the last several months and is reaching crisis levels.

China has been suffering extreme weather so bad it may actually be causing the PRC CCP to consider shifting to care about global warming.

The northern parts of China have been suffering extreme drought. The South especially the South East has been suffering from extreme rain and floods of every major river that flows into the Yangtze.

The result is extremely high water levels at the Three Gorges Dam. All spillways have been opened to release as much water as possible. This is making flooding downstream to get even worse.

Incessant rains are causing havoc all over the south, with 34 rivers flooding already. But this area is seeing the worst and if the dam brakes it will cause damage of critical levels. Many cities and villages are already under water due to smaller dam breaches.

Watch for the PRC CCP propaganda machine to find ways to blame this on others. Spin may come that points fingers at the West and Western driven climate change.