US set to wind down Gaza pier operations 

The U.S. has decided to end operations from its pier in Gaza. The pier was built to increase humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip amid the Israel-Gaza war. The pier cost over $230 million to build, and was recently detached from the shore due to weather conditions. Since the detachment, the pier has faced continuous issues with aid distribution and bad weather. Details on the cease of operations from the pier will be released in the next few days. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says that getting aid into Gaza is no longer an issue as aid is being supplied through land routes, making the pier unnecessary. Currently, the difficulty lies in distributing aid throughout Gaza once the aid has made it across the border.

