Russia Vows ‘Military Response’ to U.S. Missile Deployments in Germany 

The U.S. has released plans to deploy longer-range missiles to Germany beginning in 2026. In response, Russia is preparing military countermeasures. The Russian deputy foreign minister stated that the U.S.’s actions were “destructive to regional safety and strategic stability.” Moscow claims that they had already begun preparing countermeasures as they had anticipated the move of the missiles. The move resembles the Cold War, when Russia and the U.S. competitively deployed missiles across Europe. The 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which the Trump administration pulled out of in 2019, would have prohibited the placement of these missiles.

