OpenAI anticipates decrease in AI model costs amid adoption surge

OpenAI anticipates frontier AI models, including its own GPT family, can become more affordable in the future. At VB Transform 2024, Olivier Godement, the head of API Product at the company, sat down with VentureBeat’s Carl Franzen and touched upon several subjects associated with OpenAI’s business and technology, including how the inference cost of its models has come down. “We introduced GPT-4, the first version, some 15 months ago. Since then, the cost of a token/ word on the model has been reduced by 85-90%. There’s no reason why that trend will not continue,” he said while talking about the newer, more affordable GPT-4o model and how the industry is shaping up. The API product head also discussed the company’s partnership with Apple and what goes on when industry peers and rivals deliver new, better-performing products in the market. When OpenAI debuted GPT-4o at its Spring Update event, the company was quick to highlight that the new model came at half the price of GPT-4 Turbo — its most powerful model back then — and was twice as fast. Soon after the announcement, Godement said, the company saw a massive uptake for the “world-leading” model, with users racing to migrate as soon as possible. At the core, he said, the demand stemmed from two key initiatives on the research side: making the product more capable and affordable than ever. “On the capability side, people have already seen the multimodal capabilities of GPT-4o. For the first time, it feels like a truly human-like interaction with voice…But what has largely been unseen is the effort to make the models cheaper,” he said.

