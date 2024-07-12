Hungary’s Viktor Orban meets Trump at Mar-a-Lago for ‘peace mission 5.0’ 

Hungary’s Viktor Orban took a detour from NATO to visit former-president Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida yesterday. At Trump’s residence, the two discussed how to achieve peace through a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war. Orban has visited Ukraine, Russia, and China over the past two weeks on a “peace mission,” angering Hungary’s NATO allies. Hungary is currently the rotating president of the EU, and Germany’s foreign ministry stated that “Orban has already caused damage in the first 12 days of his country’s rotating EU presidency.” Trump has said that if elected, he would end the war before even stepping into office. Ukraine disapproves of Orban’s current peace efforts and did not consent to the current attempts to negotiate a peace deal. Hungary has additionally diverged from NATO on its policy towards China and does not want NATO to become an “anti-China bloc.”

