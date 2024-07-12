Yesterday, as NATO leaders met in Washington, DC, they promised to improve Ukraine’s defenses against Ukraine. Simultaneously, they made it clear that they were focusing on China’s deepening ties with Russia. China’s increased level of trade with Russia, fueling Moscow’s economy, is greatly concerning to NATO. China has additionally refused to condemn the war in Ukraine, and NATO is accusing China of enabling the largest war in Europe. In response, China has warned NATO that the alliance should not provoke confrontation over the country’s ties to Russia. China states that the country’s goal is to “promote peace talks and political settlement,” disputing NATO’s accusations.

