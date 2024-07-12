Beware Of Scam Ticket Websites, Olympics Fans Warned 

The Olympics Committee is warning that scam websites are appearing offering free tickets to the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics. Other websites are offering tickets for various events at “exclusive” prices, some of the events even being sold-out. Victims receive either invalid tickets or nothing at all, losing money and subsequently having their data sold on the dark web. Some of the fake websites are highly realistic, with one being listed as the second sponsored search result on Google. The placement of the website as a search result directly below the official Paris Olympics ticket site legitimizes the fake site, convincing users that it’s a safe source for tickets. 338 fake Olympics ticketing websites have been identified by the French Gendarmerie Nationale. Scammers are additionally posing as well-known corporations and offering ticket giveaways.

