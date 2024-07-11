AI features are the selling point for the latest smartphones

When Samsung showed off its latest smartphones in Paris on Wednesday, a big part of its focus was on the AI software inside rather than the foldable displays on the outside. The focus on AI is likely to continue when Google unveils its latest Pixel devices at an event next month and when Apple debuts new iPhones this fall. Samsung used a media event Wednesday to unveil two foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 — along with new watches, earbuds and the Galaxy Ring, a competitor to Oura. But the big push, both on stage in Paris and in marketing materials, was on AI software. That includes an expansion of Samsung’s homegrown translation app and new transcription capabilities, as well as features that tap Google services, such as circle-to-search and the Gemini chatbot. Samsung mentioned AI two dozen times in its press release announcing the new phones. Google and Apple are next. Google has scheduled an Aug. 13 “Made by Google” press event and is putting AI front and center. The company is expected to announce updated Pixel phones and devices and new Android operating-system features. At its I/O developer conference in May, Google highlighted a wide range of AI work, though it’s not clear what will be ready in time for launch alongside the new Pixel devices. Apple is likely to put its AI features, dubbed Apple Intelligence, at the forefront when it debuts the iPhone 16, likely some time in September based on past years. At WWDC, Apple laid out a broad strategy that includes modest features such as custom emoji and an AI image playground, along with a significant improvement to Siri and the eventual ability to use AI to find information stored across mail, messages and other apps.

Full report : Samsung’s new lineup shows how AI is driving smartphone growth, Apple and Google will follow suit.