What to Watch for at the NATO Summit This Week 

While NATO leaders gather in Washington this week, they will be simultaneously celebrating the 75th anniversary of the alliance yet facing uncertainty about its future. The Russia-Ukraine war has renewed NATO’s sense of purpose, but the alliance is threatened by right-wing skeptics and the potential presidency of Donald Trump. The summit’s main goal is likely to project an image of unity and strength to Russia. NATO officials believe that Putin hopes NATO’s efforts against him will weaken and allow him to conquer more of Ukraine. The conference must instead demonstrate a long-term commitment to Ukraine. NATO must also be prepared for the possibility that Putin will attempt to sabotage the summit. Other focuses at the summit will include Ukraine’s weapons wish list and the 2024 U.S. election.

