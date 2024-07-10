US DOJ says it disrupted Russian social media influence operation 

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has hindered a Russian operation attempting to spread pro-Russian propaganda. In the operation, Russians used fake social media accounts and artificial intelligence to spread such propaganda. The DOJ’s effort to stop the operation involved the seizure of two domain names and the search of almost 1,000 social media accounts. This represents the first time that the U.S. has publicly accused a foreign government of using AI in an influence campaign. The Russian influence campaign was funded directly by the Russian government, beginning in early 2023.

