Ransomware Gang Leaks Data Allegedly Stolen from Florida Department of Health 

The ransomware group “RansomHub” has leaked data which the group allegedly stole from the Florida Department of Health (DOH). RansomHub claims to have stolen over 100GB of data in total, including personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI). Social Security numbers, health insurance information, and medical record numbers are among the stolen information. The DOH did not meet the group’s ransomware deadline set for this past Friday, and RansomHub subsequently began to leak the data over the weekend. Florida law states that government entities may not make ransomware payments, explaining why the DOH missed the ransom deadline.

