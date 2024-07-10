Modi’s Moscow Visit Showcases a Less Isolated Putin, Angering Ukraine 

Beginning late Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India made his first visit to Russia in five years. This meeting came as Ukraine is recovering from a large-scale Russian attack on a children’s hospital, greatly angering Ukraine. While the West has attempted to isolate Russia, other nations, now including India, have continued to pursue their own interests. They have helped Russia’s economy, fueling the Russia-Ukraine war. India is currently the second-biggest importer of Russian oil. On Tuesday, Putin awarded Modi with the Order of St. Andrew, which is the highest civilian honor the Russian government can bestow. Modi’s visit to Russia is a huge blow to peace efforts in Ukraine, additionally contrasting against the NATO summit. The West has failed to convince India to publicly stand against Russia, and Russia continues to remain integrated with countries around the globe.

