Israel bombs Gaza school, killing 30 Palestinians as truce talks continue 

Yesterday, an Israeli air strike in southern Gaza killed at least 30 and wounded 53 Palestinians, primarily women and children. The air strike was conducted upon the al-Awdah school where dozens were sheltering. The Israeli military has increased its attacks on the Gaza Strip in recent weeks. There have been four attacks on school buildings being used as shelters in the past four days. Hamas has warned that this new offensive could endanger the ongoing peace talks. These attacks come as CIA director William Burns and Israel’s Mossad chief David Barnea arrive in Qatar today to push for a ceasefire. Over 38.243 have been killed and 88,243 wounded in the war thus far.

