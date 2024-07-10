HuiOne Guarantee: The $11 Billion Cybercrime Hub of Southeast Asia 

An online marketplace called HuiOne Guarantee has been revealed to be frequently used by Southeast Asian cybercriminals. The marketplace is specifically linked to pig butchering scams. These schemes involve cybercriminals enticing victims with high-paying jobs, ending up in the victim being trapped in a scam compound where they must engage in fraudulent activities. Some of these activities involve creating fake accounts on social media and dating platforms to develop romantic relationships with other victims before convincing them to invest in nonexistent businesses, taking their money. On the HuiOne Guarantee platform, merchants offer various services, mostly aimed at cyber scam operators looking to move and exchange money. The marketplace is part of HuiOne Group, which has links to Cambodia’s ruling Hun family. Over $11 billion in transactions have occurred on the platform.

