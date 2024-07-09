How AI Is Transforming Our Lives

To many, the AI revolution seems far away or, at least, complicated to see how it will impact them. But is it truly that distant? It’s a fun, new way to increase productivity and help with mundane tasks such as writing or answering questions via LLMs (Large Language Models) like ChatGPT. But seeing the day-to-day impact on everyone’s lives might seem too far off, or is it? NBC revealed that legendary broadcaster Al Michaels, who was propelled into fame with these six words during the 1980 Winter Olympics, “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!” is going all in with AI. At a time when many in the media and creative community are pulling back, expressing concern, and even blocking LLMs from using their content, Al Michaels is doing the opposite; he’s leaning in. This year, for the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBC & Peacock have announced that any fan of the Olympics can sign up for an AI-generated, 100% customizable highlight package tailored to you, including Al announcing your name, with only the sports you want to see. The demo is pretty mind-blowing. It feels like Al Michales made it! This isn’t the first, and certainly won’t be the last. Another example is Randy Travis. Randy Travis has been one of country music’s most beloved artists and, throughout his career, had 16 #1 hits. However, in 2013, a stroke made him unable to sing. Cris Lacy, of Warner Music Nashville, approached Randy’s wife about releasing a new song using AI.

