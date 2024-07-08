OODA Loop

OVHcloud Sees Record 840 Mpps DDoS Attack

Cloud provider OVHcloud this week revealed that it had mitigated the largest ever distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack in terms of packet rate, amid an overall increase in DDoS attack intensity. Packet rate DDoS attacks seek to overload the processing engines of the networking devices close to the target. OVHcloud has been observing a sharp increase in packet rate DDoS attacks above the 100 Mpps threshold over the past six months. Following a steady increase in frequency over the past year and a half, large network-layer attacks are also a normal occurrence now, the cloud provider reports.

