New WhatsApp Warning—Do You Need To Delete Your App?

There has been a new warning for WhatsApp and Signal users, with some security experts advising users to delete their apps. The risk affects Apple users taking advantage of the multi-device functionality offered by the messaging platforms. When you install WhatsApp and Signal on your Mac, he told me, the apps “store their local data in a location accessible to any app or process run by the user,” including chat history. These messengers do not sandbox their data to prevent other apps from gaining access.

