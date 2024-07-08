New Plan to Target Russia’s Oil Revenue Brings Debate in White House

Officials in President Biden’s Treasury Department have proposed new actions aimed at crippling a fleet of aging oil tankers that are helping deliver Russian oil to buyers around the world in defiance of Western sanctions. However the effort has stalled amid White House concerns over how it would affect energy prices ahead of the November election. The debate reflects a tension that has always been at the core of the administration’s novel effort to restrict Russian oil sales: How to weaken the Moscow war machine without the political backlash that could come from inflicting pain on American drivers.

