China’s Laws of Robotics: Shanghai publishes first humanoid robot guidelines

Shanghai has published China’s first governance guidelines for humanoid robots, calling for risk controls and international collaboration, as tech giants like Tesla showed off their own automatons at the country’s largest artificial intelligence (AI) conference. Makers of humanoid robots should guarantee that their products “do not threaten human security” and “effectively safeguard human dignity”, according to a new set of guidelines published in Shanghai during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) on Saturday. They should also take measures that include setting up risk warning procedures and emergency response systems, as well as give users training on the ethical and lawful use of these machines, according to the guidelines. The document was penned by five Shanghai-based industry organisations including the Shanghai Law Society, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Industry Association and the National and Local Humanoid Robot Innovation Centre.

The groups are advocating for global cooperation in the humanoid robot sector, as well, by recommending the establishment of a global governance framework and of an international think tank dedicated to governing the machines. A number of fledging robotic firms brought their products to WAIC this past week. Tesla showcased the second generation of its humanoid robot Optimus on Thursday, drawing significant interest even though it was placed behind glass and did not move or engage with visitors. Optimus, developed with Tesla’s own neural network and computer vision technology, has yet to enter full-scale production. Most of the 18 humanoid robots on display at the conference came from Chinese exhibitors, as firms race to develop more useful, cost-effective machines with a familiar form factor reminiscent of those in science fiction.

