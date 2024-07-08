After 9 Months of War, Israelis Call for a Cease-Fire Deal and Elections

Protests in Israel are calling for a cease-fire deal with Hamas that would see hostages return from captivity and for new elections in Israel. Some progress has been made in recent days for a resumption of negotiations toward a tentative deal after weeks of an impasse, even as the fighting continues in Gaza. But many Israelis, among them the families of some of the hostages, fear that the cease-fire efforts could be torpedoed not only by Hamas, but also by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. Mr. Netanyahu’s office issued a statement on Sunday evening saying the prime minister remains “steadfastly committed” to the principles already agreed upon by Israel and endorsed by Mr. Biden, including that any deal must allow Israel to resume fighting until it has achieved “all of the war’s goals.”

