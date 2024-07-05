UK’s Starmer promises ‘national renewal’ after commanding Labour win 

The Labour Party emerged victorious in the United Kingdom general election on Thursday, and Keir Starmer is now set to be the next prime minister of Britain. Starmer has completely turned the Labour Party around, pulling it to the political center. He is promising to begin “an era of national renewal.” The Labour Party’s victory in these elections ends 14 consecutive years of Conservative rule. The party has gained 412 seats, which give it a majority in the House of Commons. This win comes during a time of frustration with the UK’s economy and public services. Starmer has promised to fight to renew the country and restore it to “the services of working people.”

