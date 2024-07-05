The ShinyHunters hacker group revealed that they had infiltrated Twilio’s two-factor authentication app Authy. ShinyHunters leaked 33 million phone numbers associated with the app. They additionally published account IDs and other non-personal data. Twilio has confirmed the data breach in a post on the company’s website. Although there is no evidence that user accounts have been compromised, the company is still urging customers to quickly install updates.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/twilio-confirms-data-breach-after-hackers-leak-33m-authy-user-phone-numbers/