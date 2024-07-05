Hezbollah fires 200 rockets into Israel after commander killed 

On Wednesday, Israel killed Muhammad Nimah Nasser, a senior Hezbollah official. Hezbollah has responded by launching over 200 rockets and drones against Israel, targeting military positions. This attack is the largest so far along the Lebanon-Israel border. Tensions continue to rise in the area as each group continues to conduct high profile attacks against the other. Hezbollah states that its strikes against Israel are in solidarity with the Palestinian armed group Hamas. Israeli officials said they may go to war in Lebanon if a diplomatic solution cannot be reached. The United Nations is concerned that an escalation in the fighting could spread to the entire region.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/7/4/hezbollah-fires-retaliatory-200-rockets-towards-israel