Global Police Operation Shuts Down 600 Cybercrime Servers Linked to Cobalt Strike 

A law enforcement operation codenamed MORPHEUS has taken down almost 600 servers used by cybercriminals. These serves were a part of the attack known as the Cobalt Strike. Cobalt Strike is a piece of software used for penetration testing, but it has fallen into the hands of some cybercriminals who have used it for ransomware and malware attacks. Using the software, attackers need very little technical experience yet can inflict millions of dollars of damage. Interpol additionally seized $257 million worth of assets and froze 6,745 bank accounts in an effort to take down cybercriminals using the product.

