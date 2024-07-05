China and Russia highlight ‘tectonic shifts in global politics’ 

Yesterday, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping discussed ally relations at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The Russian and Chinese presidents urged their allies to resist external influence which states that a multipolar world is emerging. The officials believe that the SCO is a regional bloc which opposes U.S. hegemony. The convention additionally called for a “ complete and sustainable cease-fire” in Gaza. With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, other major powers have become increasingly interested in Central Asia. Russia wants to maintain its traditional influence in the region, but China has increasingly strong ties in the area with its Belt and Road initiative. SCO represents about 40 percent of the global population and around 30 percent of the world’s gross domestic product.

