Brazil’s national data protection authority decided that Meta cannot use data originating from the country when training its artificial intelligence. This comes after Meta updated its privacy policy to allow the company to use public posts to train its AI systems. Brazil’s data regulator believes this would cause fundamental damage to the rights of the data subjects. This is a big blow to Meta, as Brazil is one of the company’s biggest markets. In the U.S., there are no national laws protecting online privacy, so this new form of AI training has already commenced. This decision by Brazil’s data regulator will likely encourage other companies to be less transparent about their use of consumer data in the future.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/brazil-data-regulator-bans-meta-from-mining-data-to-train-ai-models/