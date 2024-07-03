Robots evolved. From as far back as the early black and white movies (Metropolis) almost exactly 100 years ago, robots finally became real and started to help weld rivets in automotive engineering plants somewhere around the 1970s. They then further evolved into robot-shaped humanoids with Japanese firms innovating proof of concept walking robots, but these have mostly failed to become part of our homes as yet. Then, throughout post-millennial times, software robots or “bots” arrived as the age of robotic process automation started to flourish and our software systems were given new autonomous abilities to perform not just their own maintenance functions, but useful productive business tasks as well. Notwithstanding that lipservice to our brief history of robots, where we are today with robots and RPA may still be a mix of software and hardware, but first and foremost this is a software-balanced equation. UiPath area vice president for UK&I region John Kelleher is keen to push our notion of robots beyond many of the pre-existing notions of automation. Today we might think that AI is quite ubiquitous in the sense that it could be potentially applied to any aspect of business. Kelleher says that AI should not be viewed as a single application deployment point in this sense. Instead, it should be regarded as a fabric that can be applied to specifically defined solutions that span an end-to-end operating model across a modern enterprise.

Full story : UiPath CEO Defines Future Of Business Robotics In A World Of ‘Agents.’