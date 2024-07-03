Following strikes upon Israel coming from the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Israel ordered yet another series of evacuations in the area. Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing their homes in the area as Israeli forces are again bombarding the nearby area. At least eight people were killed and more than 30 were wounded during strikes in the area yesterday. At least 250,000 people live in the newly declared evacuation zone. Many had just returned from Rafah where they had been displaced a few weeks ago. The UN humanitarian coordinator for Gaza said 1.9 million people are now displaced across Gaza. The Israeli military plans to transition to less intense, smaller-scale strikes in the next phase of the war.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/7/2/thousands-flee-southern-gaza-as-israel-mounts-new-assault