The Center Collapses in France, Leaving Macron Marooned 

Macron may have defeated himself by calling for snap elections last month in France. After the first round of parliamentary elections on Sunday, the far-right National Rally has won a third of the vote. Runoff elections will occur early next week, and while it is uncertain if the National Rally party will win an absolute majority, Macron has guaranteed that he will be marginalized. If the National Rally does win an absolute majority, it is likely that Jordan Bardella will become prime minister. Bardella and Macron hold strongly opposing views. If this majority does not occur, Macron will be surrounded by opposition. He will be faced with a large far-right group on one side, and on the other an extreme-left alliance. It is unknown how Macron would form a governing coalition. His centrist coalition is predicted to lose many of its 250 seats.

