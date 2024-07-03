Prepare yourself for the AI smartphone wars

Smartphone innovation has largely slowed to a crawl over the last few years. We’re long past the days when each successive generation of phones offered up features that drove waves of excitement among consumers, who’d then wait outside the Apple Store. But that might be about to change thanks to AI. At least, that’s what smartphone makers hope. Yes, we’re about to enter a new phase of smartphone sales spin. Prepare yourselves for the great AI smartphone war. To be fair, smartphone makers have been adding AI and machine learning capabilities to their devices for years — for everything from improving photo quality to intelligent notifications. But generative AI technologies promise a whole new host of innovations ranging from fresh photo-editing tools and content summarization to live translation and transcription features. And, of course, smarter digital assistants. Google kicked things off last year, including AI features with its Pixel 8 line of smartphones. Samsung followed suit earlier this year with its Galaxy AI platform. And now, Apple is preparing to enter the ring with Apple Intelligence, which is set to launch later this fall. Not to be outdone, Samsung and Google are also preparing their own major product events in the coming weeks that are expected to include even more AI news. Samsung will host a Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, France, on July 10, where it’s expected to show off the next generation of its foldable phone lines: the Galaxy Flip and Galaxy Fold. Google will hold its Made by Google keynote in Mountain View, Calif., on Aug. 13, during which it’s likely to show off its latest Pixel phones.

Full story : With limited expansion prospects in smartphone specifications, smartphone manufacturers are readying for a whole new world of AI wars.