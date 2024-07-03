Over the weekend, Patelco Credit Union was the victim of a ransomware attack which forced the company to shut off its systems and halt all electronic operations. Patelco is now working to restore its banking services. Currently, electronic transactions, direct deposition, balance inquiries, and payments are unavailable to customers. Patelco has not yet revealed if customer information has been accessed or stolen during the attack. The company serves around 500,000 customers.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/patelco-credit-union-scrambling-to-restore-systems-following-ransomware-attack/