Hurricane Beryl Caused ‘Unimaginable’ Damage in Grenada, Leader Says 

Hurricane Beryl is currently on a path towards Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, already having wreaked havoc upon two small islands in Grenada. The destruction of these two islands was described by the country’s leader as “unimaginable” and “total.” Around 98 percent of the buildings on the islands have been destroyed or damaged. This includes critical infrastructure such as the main health facility, hospital, airport, and marinas. Vegetation also appears to have been completely destroyed. Currently, Hurricane Beryl is a powerful Category 4 storm. It is expected to be a major hurricane when it reaches Jamaica and the Cayman Islands today.

