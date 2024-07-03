LockBit, a ransomware group, recently leaked data which they said they had obtained from the U.S. Federal Reserve. However, it has now been found that this data actually belonged to a banking organization, Evolve Bank & Trust. Wise has revealed that the Evolve breach affects some of its customers as well. Wise provides international money transfer services, and has worked with Evolve on USD account details. Although the companies are no longer partners, Evolve appears to have still been storing some of Wise’s data. This data includes customer information such as name, address, date of birth, contact details, and Social Security numbers. Affirm, a buy-now-pay-later service, has stated that its customers were additionally affected by the attack. The personal information of Affirm Card users are believed to have been compromised. Evolve has confirmed that LockBit was behind the attack.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/evolve-bank-shares-data-breach-details-as-fintech-firms-report-being-hit/