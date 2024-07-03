Alert Level Raised at U.S. Bases in Europe Over Russian Threats 

Moscow has made vague threats following Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons on Russia. Subsequently, U.S. defense officials have raised the alert level at military bases in Europe. Specific intelligence has not been collected about potential Russian attacks on American bases. Such an attack would be an extreme escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine. As a whole, Russia has been increasing its activity throughout Europe, hoping to disrupt supply provisions to Ukraine through sabotage. The recent rise in U.S. and western aid, as well as the decrease of restrictions on its use, has worried Russia. The country is turning towards other ways of deterring Ukraine’s recently successful strikes. Currently, American military bases in Europe are in condition “charlie,” which is the second-highest level of military readiness.

