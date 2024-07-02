This is Google AI, and it’s coming to the Pixel 9

Google Pixels have always been known for their AI smarts. Since the very beginning, Google has put effort into making unique, helpful features, and with the current LLM craze, it’s no surprise that the upcoming Google Pixel 9 series is set to bring even more intricate AI experiences. Thanks to a source inside Google, Android Authority has learned that Google is planning to introduce a set of new ML features under the branding of “Google AI,” including a feature resembling Microsoft’s controversial Recall. Google AI will include a mix of new and existing features. Circle to Search is already available on Pixels and even select third-party devices, and Gemini is available on all Android phones. There are three completely new features, though: the first is Add Me, which claims to ensure everyone’s in a group photo. While we have no extra information about the feature, it sounds like an upgraded version of Best Take, which can not only change the expressions of people in a photo but also merge takes with different people in them. Best Take was first introduced with the Pixel 8 series, and while controversial, it’s still nice to have. Add Me shows Google wants to lean further into the idea that it matters what you’re photographing and not what you actually photographed, and that it thinks AI might be the solution for this problem.

