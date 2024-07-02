Apple just launched a public demo of its ‘4M’ AI model

Apple, in collaboration with the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), has released a public demo of their 4M AI model on the Hugging Face Spaces platform. This launch comes seven months after the model was initially open-sourced, and represents an important step in expanding access to sophisticated AI technology. The public demo allows a wider range of users to interact with and evaluate the capabilities of the 4M model firsthand. The 4M (Massively Multimodal Masked Modeling) demo showcases a versatile AI model capable of processing and generating content across multiple modalities. Users can interact with the system to create images from text descriptions, perform complex object detection, and even manipulate 3D scenes using natural language inputs. This release marks a significant departure from Apple’s traditionally secretive approach to research and development. By making 4M publicly accessible on a popular open-source AI platform, the company is not only demonstrating its AI capabilities but also courting developer interest and fostering an ecosystem around its technology. The timing of this release is significant in the context of recent developments in the AI landscape. While companies like Microsoft and Google have been making headlines with their AI partnerships and offerings, Apple has been quietly but steadily advancing its own AI capabilities. The 4M demo showcases Apple’s ability to innovate in this critical tech domain, aligning with the company’s recent market performance.

