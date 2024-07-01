TeamViewer has confirmed that the notorious Russian cyberespionage group APT29 appears to be behind the recent hacker attack targeting the company’s systems. APT29 is also known as Midnight Blizzard and known for high-impact attacks targeting important organizations, such as Microsoft. The breach only impacted its internal corporate IT environment, and did not affect its product environment, the TeamViewer connectivity platform, or any customer data. The attackers were able to head into the systems due to obtaining the credentials for a standard employee account that had access to the corporate IT environment. The hackers leveraged the employee account to copy employee directory data.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/teamviewer-hack-officially-attributed-to-russian-cyberspies/