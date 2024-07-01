North Korea says US, South Korea and Japan developing ‘Asian NATO’

North Korea has criticized a joint military exercise by the United States, South Korea and Japan, saying such drills show the relationship among the three countries has developed into “the Asian version of NATO”, state media reported. The drills called “Freedom Edge” included navy destroyers, fighter jets and the nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, aimed at boosting defenses against missiles, submarines and air attacks. North Korea has long condemned joint drills between the United States and South Korea as a rehearsal for invasion. On Sunday, South Korea rejected North Korea’s accusations and said that the latest exercises are a continuation of defensive drills held regularly for years among the three allies.

