North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles and the second may have failed and blown up, possibly raining debris inland, South Korea’s military said. The launches come after the US, Japan and South Korea wrap up three days of military exercises dubbed ‘Freedom Edge.’ Pyongyang typically frames such drills as rehearsals for an invasion or proof of the countries’ hostility.

